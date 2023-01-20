After the massive success of Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak is all set to get married to his long-term girlfriend Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February. Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2 day intimate affair in Goa.

Close friends and family from the film fraternity will be expected to attend this grand wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media.

Abhishek Pathak, the man who created havoc at the box-office on November 18 with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, has done the unthinkable. He made a staggering success out of a remake in 2022, arguably the most shattering year for Hindi cinema. Remakes like Jersey, Milli, Vikram Vedha, HIT: The First Case, came and collapsed, respectable reviews notwithstanding. Maybe it was then the massive following of the first Drishyam that dragged the nation inside the cinema halls.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when asked about the success of this remake, the filmmaker said, “I think there’s a great fan following that worked for Drishyam. The franchise has a cult fan following that has encouraged people and got them to cinemas to see the story further. The way we made the film, they enjoyed every part of it. They never thought that thrillers cannot become a mass film, we gave a little edge to it and made it more massy, than how thrillers are made. That has worked with the audience I think. They loved the idea of clapping in theatre and whistling in theatre, and that doesn’t really happen in thriller films. The word of mouth has spread like fire and everyone wants to come and watch the film in theatre. So I think that has really worked big time.”

