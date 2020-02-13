Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz's financial drama The Big Bull to release on 23 October, reveals new poster

Abhishek Bachchan-led The Big Bull is slated to release on 23 October, the makers have announced along with a new poster from the film. Abhishek looks sharp and suave in an olive green suit and a pair of sunglasses.

Check out the poster here

The movie is reportedly based on real events of the financial market during 1990 and 2000, involving Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Ileana D'Cruz is the female protagonist of the film. But Times of India states the actor is not paired with Abhishek.

Kookie Gulati is directing the film, with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Kookie had helmed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince, and has served as the associate director on films like Ishq Vishk and Fida.

Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in Bol Bachchan (2012), directed by Rohit Shetty.

Apart from Ajay Devgn Films, the movie is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit. Pandit recently praised Abhishek "for being a dream to work with." He said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Services, "Abhishek believes in acing everything he does and he is very committed to his craft. Coming from a family that has been around for many years, he makes sure everyone on set is comfortable." Pandit added the actor is always thoroughly prepared with his lines, and does not waste the producers' time and money.

The film went on floors in September 2019.

Hansal Mehta is also developing a web series based on the same concept, titled The Scam.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's new film Ludo, with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

The actor will also make his digital debut with the sequel to Amazon Prime Video India Original show Breathe. The series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 13:32:39 IST