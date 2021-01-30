Abhimanyu Singh to play villain in Akshay Kumar's action film Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on Republic Day, next year

Abhimanyu Singh will play the main antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, writing, "ABHIMANYU SINGH TO PLAY BADDIE OPP AKSHAY KUMAR... #AbhimanyuSingh to play the villain opposite #AkshayKumar in #BachchanPandey... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... 26 Jan 2022 [#RepublicDay] release."

According to a report by India TV, the upcoming film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The report added that film will be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is that of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist who aspires to sit on the director's chair. Akshay Kumar recently tweeted his fierce look from the film, writing, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!"

It was earlier revealed that Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of the film. A source close to the film had revealed that the makers of the flick were looking for someone who could match Akshay's comic timing and found that in Munna Bhai's Circuit. The source had revealed that Warsi's character is integral to the narrative and will have multiple shades.