Entertainment

Aayush Sharma on Chumma Chumma: Was apprehensive if I will be able to do this

Talking about the song, the actor also said, 'I I was quite intimidated by by Shakti Mohan, whose caliber of dancing is so difficult to match.'

FP Staff August 10, 2022 13:29:18 IST
Aayush Sharma on Chumma Chumma: Was apprehensive if I will be able to do this

Aayush Sharma

After winning the hearts with his rustic and street style charm chartbuster Bhai Ka Birthday, Aayush Sharma gets on his tapori groove yet again for Chumma Chumma.

Presenting interesting facets of his versatility, Sharma never fails to unravel new aspects of his skills. From romance to dance, Aayush is impressing audience with his varied projects.

Recently charming the audience with his intense, romantic avatar in Pehli Pehli Baarish, Aayush now turns his fun mode on with Chumma Chumma.

Aayush Sharma on Chumma Chumma Was apprehensive if I will be able to do this

Aayush Sharma

Flaunting his dance moves in the vibrant and dynamic song, Aayush Sharma owns the dance floor with his electrifying moves, matching steps with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the song, Aayush said, "The song is quite interesting mainly cause it’s the kind of genre I love grooving to. Even though I personally enjoy massy dance tracks, I was apprehensive if I will be able to do this, but Vishnu sir was so encouraging. I always admired these massy dance tracks and finally being a part of it was exciting. With Shakti I was quite intimidated by by her whose caliber of dancing is so difficult to match but both Vishnu Sir and Shakti were very helpful and patient with me throughout the shoot. I was always keen on working with Vinod Sir and Chumma Chumma was a perfect opportunity to collaborate together for. The video has shaped up very well, Vishnu Sir has made the song so colourful and vibrant. Super excited to see the audience reactions now."

Aayush Sharma on Chumma Chumma Was apprehensive if I will be able to do this

Aayush Sharma and Shakti Mohan

From the guy-next-door lover-boy in LoveYatri to the dreaded gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush scaled an impressive graph of growth, with physical transformation as well as unfolding his versatility in drastically diametric characters. Earning the appreciation of critics as well as the audience, Aayush emerged as the dedicated and hardworking actor, not only challenging his skills but also acing it.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 10, 2022 13:29:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

Jerry Ceppos, distinguished editor, educator, passes away at 75
Entertainment

Jerry Ceppos, distinguished editor, educator, passes away at 75

The cause of death was sepsis brought on by a severe infection, according to an obituary approved by the family.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry to receive honorary AARP award for uplifting communities
Entertainment

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry to receive honorary AARP award for uplifting communities

The organization announced Thursday that Perry will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 25.

Vikrant Rona opens at 35 crores worldwide
Entertainment

Vikrant Rona opens at 35 crores worldwide

Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Vikrant Rona' receives a massive opening of 35 crores worldwide.