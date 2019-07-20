Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy returns to films with Kanu Behl's Agra; film to release in 2020

It's been four years since filmmaker Kanu Behl made a sparkling debut with Titli. The grim drama, set in the backdrop of Delhi's underbelly was one of the most discussed films of 2015.

Four years after the hiatus, Kanu is all set to return his second directorial Agra, a film that explores sexual politics within a family and the consequences of it on their relationships. It will be headlined by Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who is making a comeback to the industry with this film.

Produced by Yoodlee films, Agra has gone on floors and is aiming for a 2020 release.

Check out the announcement here:

#Update: #Titli director Kanu Behl starts new film... Titled #Agra... Rahul Roy - who shot to fame with #Aashiqui - makes a comeback with the film... Has an ensemble cast... Will be filmed in and around #Agra... 2020 release... Produced by Yoodlee Films. pic.twitter.com/s5xzQmqfKn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Talking about Agra in an interview to Mid-day Behl said, "Agra is a story of a family and an exploration of space in an increasingly crowded world. It follows the quest for a sexual odyssey of an individual. Having a production house like Yoodlee Films come on-board gives me confidence in their commitment to create meaningful cinema."

Behl also said that Rahul has a lot of untapped potential and understood the intricacies of the role well. He added that in Rahul, he found a protagonist who is willing to take the plunge [and explore] this storyline.

The cast also includes Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami.

Kanu has previously worked as the co-writer of the critically acclaimed film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. His short film Binnu Ka Sapna was premiered at the prestigious Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France.

