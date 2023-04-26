Mohit Suri’s ‘Aashiqui 2’ featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur completes 10 glorious years on April 26 this year, but the love story still continues to hold the same freshness, emotions and love among the cinema lovers across the globe even today.

Such was the popularity and craze of Shraddha’s on-screen character – Aarohi in the movie that it became her second name and even after a decade, millions of her fans fondly call her and recognise by that name wherever she travels!

Interestingly, the gorgeous actress was at Mumbai airport where an airport official saw the actress and instantly addressed her as Aarohi instead of her real name.

With so much love and support pouring in from the audience and fans across the country, Shraddha feels blessed to be a part of a film that has given her a new on-screen identity. Rarely does it happen that an actor gets recognised by his or her screen name by fans in public.

Besides the movie scoring supremely well in all aspects, be it brilliant story-telling and direction, superlative performances, melodious and soulful music, most importantly, it was Shraddha Kapoor’s stellar performance as Aarohi that set the box-office cash registers ringing. Besides her sizzling chemistry with Aditya, the movie’s songs are still etched in the memories of many.

Shraddha’s popularity is not just limited to the movie buffs and her fans, but also photographers who keep referring to her as Aarohi whenever they bump into her even a decade after the film’s release!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.