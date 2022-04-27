Shraddha Kapoor says, ''Aarohi' came in my life, and changed everything' as Aashiqui 2 clocks 9 years to release.

Today marks the 9th anniversary of the release of Aashiqui 2, a romantic musical featuring Shraddha Kapoor as 'Aarohi.' The actress praised the film as a life-changing experience and thanked everyone for their continued support.

Speaking about it, Shraddha shares, "'Aarohi' came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. It feels motivating when people remember the film, it's songs and the story, even after long."

She further adds, "I would like to also thank Mohit Suri sir for giving me this character and an opportunity of a lifetime, it will always live and stay with me."

The film follows Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), a struggling singer, as he meets and falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. While assisting her in becoming a famous singer, he engages in self-destructive behaviour.

Shraddha will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

