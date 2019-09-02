Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar join hands to produce Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar are going to collaborate on "content-driven cinema" backed by "strong music", starting with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a sequel to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Here is the announcement.

#Update: Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar join hands... Will jointly produce content-driven cinema, starting with #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya. pic.twitter.com/gM11c7CpKZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. While the first one dealt with the subject of erectile dysfunction, the sequel will deal with homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will feature Khurrana with his Badhaai Ho co-actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Kumar in a statement said that he has worked with Rai for the music of his films Tanu Weds Manu and Zero.

"I believe they add tremendously to a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with their understanding of music and the pulse of the audience. With our combined strengths, we hope to collaborate on scripts that are exciting, empowering and entertaining," he added.

Rai had previously said that the Shubh Mangal franchise is his tribute to "the churning that keeps our society alive." He explained that every instalment will deal with a taboo topic but with "great sensitivity and light humour."

Rai last directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, which did not receive a favourable response from either audiences or critics. The film's cast also included Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero had Khan playing the role of a vertically challenged man; Kaif featured as a troubled star while Sharma portrayed a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

Rai told Press Trust of India that the failure helped him grow as a director.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will open in cinemas on Valentine's Day 2020.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 11:38:48 IST