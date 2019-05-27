Aamir, SRK, Akshay Kumar and I are the only ones to have pulled off stardom for so long: Salman Khan

Salman Khan has said that Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are the only actors, apart from him, who have successfully managed to retain their super-stardom over a long time.

Currently promoting his upcoming movie Bharat, Salman spoke about what it takes to enjoy undisputed stardom over a span of three decades.

“It (stardom) will always fade away. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. In fact, I think Shah Rukh (Khan), myself, Aamir (Khan), Akki (Akshay Kumar), we are the only ones who’ve been able to pull it off for such a long time," Salman told Bollywood Hungama.

In the same interview, Salman took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for opting out of Bharat in the "nick of time."

"Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this," he said.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. Bharat marks Salman and Katrina's reunion with Zafar after their successful outing with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 11:47:09 IST

