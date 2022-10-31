Aamir Khan's mother suffers heart attack; presently undergoing treatment: Reports
It was during the Diwali celebrations that Zeenat suffered a heart attack. Aamir Khan is said to have been present at the spot.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat has reportedly suffered a heart attack and is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. As per multiple media reports, she suffered a heart attack during the Diwali celebrations at their Panchgani residence a few days back. Aamir was present with his mother for Diwali and immediately rushed her to the Breach Candy Hospital for treatment. Since then, he is said to be by her side as she recovers. Family members are also visiting Zeenat at the hospital.
As per a report in ETimes, Aamir‘s mother is presently stable and she is responding well to the treatment. However, no official statement has been issued by the actor’s family or the hospital so far.
Aamir is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat. He also has a brother, Faisal Khan. Notably, he recently celebrated his mother’s birthday in June this year when he was joined by his ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan.
A video of the celebrations also went viral where Zeenat was seen sitting among her family members and enjoying the party.
A very busy actor who is devoted to his work schedule, Aamir had confessed during his last appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan that he regrets not spending enough time with his family. Due to this, he has started making extra efforts to spend time with his children.
Aamir Khan on the work front
After almost a gap of four years, Aamir Khan was recently seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh featured in pivotal roles. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and received mixed reviews.
Presently, Aamir is busy reading new scripts and can be expected to zero down a new project soon.
