The build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans are excited and can not stop talking about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.

With each passing day, Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! The excitement around ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is touching the stars and it wouldn't be too soon to say that just like all the Aamir Khan films, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be available on OTT after 6 months of it's release. All the Aamir Khan films hit theatres and release later on OTT for the audience to enjoy the film on the screen of their choice, and at the comfort of their home.

The endless build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans can not stop gushing about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music video, and every bits and pieces that makers drop.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love around all quarters. The audience is looking forward to see Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.