Aamir Khan has been the undisputed king of the box office for the last 14 years. His reign started with Ghajini in 2008, followed by 3 Idiots which broke the records of Ghajini in 2009. Later, his film PK broke all the previous records in 2014 and until Pathaan, not a single film could break the magnum records created by Dangal which was released in 2016.

The 7-year-long record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been broken by Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan. This makes us look at how Aamir Khan has been on the top and undefeated for the last 14 years at the box office with films like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal. Time and again, Aamir Khan has made and broken his own records and finally, this time around, someone else broke his record. When Ghajini was released in 2008, we didn’t know that Aamir Khan would defeat his numbers and break his records by delivering the timeless 3 Idiots. At this point in the beginning of the 2010s, the audience had begun to anticipate Aamir Khan breaking his records.

Taking to social media, renowned critic and film trade analyst Sumit Kadel pens down his thought on how Aamir Khan has managed to remain on the top of the game for last 14 years. He writes “I had a sudden realization: After delivering different films in the last 14 years, Aamir Khan has held the position of serving the highest-grossing Hindi film and now SRK takes that position from him with #Pathaan.”

I had a sudden realization: After delivering different films in the last 14 years, Aamir Khan has held the position of serving the highest-grossing Hindi film and now SRK takes that position from him with #Pathaan. pic.twitter.com/seynr4yTKe — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 7, 2023

In another thread, he further continued “Ghajini was the first to cross 100 cr, 3 idiots the first 200 cr, PK was the first 300-crore film & then Dangal was the first Hindi film that nearly touched 400 crs. So after fourteen years for the first time, a NON-Aamir Khan film will sit on the top. How incredible is that.”

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster spree continued with the back-to-back blockbusters PK in 2014 and his magnum opus Dangal in 2016. The market Dangal held in that cinematic era was something nobody had ever seen. It quickly became the highest-grosser and maintained the run for 7 years. Not only that, Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was the first to cross 100 crores, subsequently, 3 idiots was the first 200-crore Hindi film, PK was the first 300-crore film and then Dangal was the first Hindi film that nearly touched 400 crores. So after fourteen years for the first time, a NON-Aamir Khan film will sit on the top and it’s incredible to witness that.

Dangal‘s India net collection was 387 crore and the total worldwide collection is still oceans ahead with 2000 crore, thanks to its amazing global run in 2017. After serving, marking, and creating a legacy of its own, the long reign of Dangal finally finds a finishing line with Shahrukh’s Pathaan finding the spot that many found trouble breaking in. Dangal left a trail of legacy that no Hindi film so far has ever touched. Several films came and went but nobody could replicate the numbers that Dangal made that year.

