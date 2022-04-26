Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has a cheerful message for the students with board exams set to begin!

Whether it's through his films or a simple social media post, Aamir Khan never misses an opportunity to spread optimism. The perfectionist is frequently admired for his inspiring approach.

So, recently, Aamir Khan was seen on social media posting a heartfelt message for students who will be taking their board examinations shortly. As a result, the actor's remark served as a motivator for the kids.

"Best of luck to all students who will soon be giving their exams! Give it your best, and leave the rest…

And remember…

Re chachu, ALL IS WELL ❤️!

Love."

Aamir Khan's films like Taare Zameen Par and 3 Idiots have played a very significant role in the life of a student that signifies his awareness towards the student group. Taare Zameen Par is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language drama film produced and directed by Aamir Khan himself. The film stars Khan himself, along with Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Sachet Engineer, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra. The film explores the life and imagination of Ishaan, an 8-year-old dyslexic child. Although he excels in art, his poor academic performance leads his parents to send him to a boarding school. Ishaan's new art teacher Nikumbh suspects that he is dyslexic and helps him to overcome his reading disorder. 3 Idiots is a 2009 Indian comedy-drama directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and also co-written by him with Abhijat Joshi. The movie stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The movie talks about the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the social pressures under an Indian education system. The movie is told through equal dramas, one in the present and the other ten years earlier.