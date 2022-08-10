The actor had the company of his co-star from the film, Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha opens in the cinemas tomorrow and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha is only a day away from its release and the makers have gone out and out to make sure that Laal’s story travels places. Currently, Aamir Khan and his team are busy promoting the film and amidst his busy schedule the star takes off some time to seek blessings at the golden temple in Amritsar.

While the audience has been anticipating the release of the Aamir Khan starrer for a long time, the Laal Singh Chaddha team has made it a point to drop a few glimpses from the film now and then. From character introduction to releasing audio versions of the music and then later releasing music videos, the journey of bringing Laal Singh Chaddha in bits and pieces to the audience has been full of love, depth, and warmth.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release, the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is basking in the success of their soundtrack which is time and again termed as the most successful music album of the year 2022. From Kahani, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, Tur Kalleyan to Main Ki Karaan? and many more, all the songs from the film have managed to touch the hearts and souls of the listeners, no wonder why the playlist is being celebrated nationwide.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will release on 11th August 2022. This shall be the leading man's first theatrical release after four years. He was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan.

