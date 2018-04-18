Mogul: Aamir Khan says no to overt underworld references in upcoming Gulshan Kumar biopic

After multiple reports about who would play the lead in upcoming Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul, it was said that Aamir Khan would be producing the movie. Akshay Kumar was said to be playing the lead in the biopic, but later reports suggested that the Pad Man actor had returned his signing amount and opted out of the project.

Whether or not Aamir Khan would be playing the lead in the movie is unclear, but now, according to reports in DNA, Aamir Khan has specified that he does not want overt references to the underworld in the film. This would be in connection with music director Nadeem Saifi’s character in the film.

The Dangal actor reportedly wants Subhash Kapoor, Mogul's writer and director, to make a few changes to the script. According to a report in Mid Day, Aamir Khan wants the film to focus on Gulshan Kumar's "underdog story" with minimal references to the underworld. "The screenplay is currently being tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir is a big believer in underdog stories," said a source.

Nadeem Saifi, part of the hit music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, was accused by the Mumbai police of killing Gulshan Kumar in 1997 with the aid of the underworld. Nadeem then fled the country and settled in London. Three of Aamir’s films — Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke and Raja Hindustani — have had music by Nadeem-Shravan.

According to the report in DNA, Aamir Khan wants the human side of Gulshan Kumar to come out in the film rather than it being a chronology of the events in the life of the music company owner and film producer. Incidentally, Nadeem is now waiting to see how Mogul turns out. “Nadeem will produce a biopic on his own life after the release of Mogul,” the source said to DNA.

Aamir Khan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan.

