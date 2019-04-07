Aamir Khan runs into Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in Japan: 'You are always such an inspiration, sir'

Aamir Khan, who is presently preparing for Lal Singh Chaddha, recently shared his experience of running into South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi in Japan. Posting an image of the two on social media, Aamir said that the two actors discussed Chiranjeevi's upcoming project, a film on freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Lal Singh Chaddha will be Aamir's adaptation of the classic Tom Hanks film, Forrest Gump. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar-helmer Advait Chandan. Aamir announced the project on his birthday, stating that the necessary rights had been bought from Paramount Pictures and that he would be playing the lead role in the film.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi, who began his career in the Telugu film industry in 1978, will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy — a film based on the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The actor reportedly took a break from shooting to visit Japan.

Megastar #chiranjeevi Garu with his wife #Surekhakonidala Garu💕 at Japan 😍🙂. He has taken a small break for #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy movie shoot pic.twitter.com/HxkiGPPY2T — SAIVANI (@saitheblogger) April 3, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 15:47:36 IST

