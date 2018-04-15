Secret Superstar Hong Kong box office collection: Aamir Khan's film earns Rs 3 crore in three days of release

After recording unprecedented box office figures in China, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar has taken the Hong Kong box office by storm. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a heartwarming tale about a teenage girl who keeps her dream of becoming a singing sensation alive while dealing with an abusive father. In just three days of its release, Secret Superstar has managed to rake in an impressive Rs 3.46 crore in Hong Kong, according to trade analysts.

#SecretSuperstar is having a PHENOMENAL RUN in HONG KONG... The jump in day-wise biz is for all to see...

[Week 1]

Thu HK$ 348,300

Fri HK$ 513,318

Sat HK$ 869,157 / 118 locations

Total: HK$ 4,163,243 [₹ 3.46 cr]

Note: Includes revenue generated from preview screenings.@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

Although the figures include the revenue generated during the preview, records prove that the film's business has been increasingly growing in the country. Khan, who is arguably the most popular and most followed Indian celebrity in China, also seems to have a solid base in Hong Kong. On Saturday, the film also witnessed a jump in the number of locations it was screened it. On Friday, the Aamir Khan production had managed to reach 92 locations.

Secret Superstar also stars Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Tirth.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 16:57 PM