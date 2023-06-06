Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is always known for setting new benchmarks and milestones at the box office with his biggies. If you are his fan, you would know that the megastar is a private person and never socializes or attends any events or parties.

Now, producer Mahaveer Jain made a huge revelation about the Laal Singh Chaddha star that how he put his life at stake by not attending underworld parties in the 90s.

“In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles,” said Mahaveer to Bollywood Hungama.

He added, “For almost 3 years, he did not advertise for 4-5 brands which he used to endorse. This is because he felt that ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is a serious show and an ad featuring him, coming in between the show, would reduce its seriousness. So he decided to let go of all endorsements.”

On the professional front, Aamir is busy with the remake of a Spanish movie Campeones aka Champions. The actor will bankroll the sports drama. While earlier Salman Khan was on the board to play the lead role, the reports suggest that he opted out of the project due to date issues and now AK has approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead protagonist. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film turned out to be a disappointment at the box office.