Aamir Khan plays a Sikh in this Advait Chandan directorial that's the official remake of Forrest Gump. The film released in cinemas on August 11.

Aamir Khan dons the hat of a Sikh character in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. In an interview with Galatta Plus, when asked about playing a Sikh, Khan stated, Atul (Atul Kulkarni) in his adaptation had already placed him as a Sikh. When we received it as a script, we were already reading a Sikh character. So, it felt very natural to us and organic to us. So, none of us questioned why he is a Sikh. But now that I think about it, technically, he could be anyone, he could be south Indian."

He added, "But I think Atul did that because, in our timeline of recent socio-political history, 1983-84 was a very key time, a very difficult time, and the Sikh community went through a lot of difficulties at that time." The film shows a lot of events in history, from Operation Blue Star in 1984 to the Anna Hazare hunger strike in 2011. Also, we are shown in the film it was Laal, the character Aamir Khan plays, that inspired Shah Rukh Khan to have that iconic pose of his. Of course, where he spreads his arms and swoons one and all.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost before the release of the film, Aamir Khan spoke about what fascinated him in Forrest Gump. "I really liked the innocence of the character that was very powerful. We often see physical strength of heroes in our films, we are able to fight 10,20, 100 people. Or, we have moral strength when we fight against injustice. So our heroes normally have moral or physical strength. Here’s a hero whose strength is innocence but he never uses it as his strength. That is the quality of an innocent person. When you meet someone innocent, we often want to help him so that he doesn’t falter, so that innocence also has a remarkable strength. I saw that in this character and I wanted the people of India also experience that."

