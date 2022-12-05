While Aamir Khan has seen all the fame a man ever dreams of, he also faced his equal share of struggles when he was growing up. As he belonged to a household of a film producer, everyone assumed that Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist and his family lived a cushioned life. But in his latest conversation with Humans of Bombay, Aamir revealed that it wasn’t always the case. He added that when he was growing up, there were many misconceptions about his family’s financial condition because his father Tahir Hussain was a film producer. During his latest conversation, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor got very emotional while walking down memory lane as he recalled how his family went through a big lull when he was around 10 years old. Sharing the anecdote the superstar spilled the beans on how his father had taken a loan for a movie, which didn’t get made for almost eight years.

Talking about the thing that worried him and his family the most, Aamir said that looking at his father in that state was very worrisome. The actor said, “Thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan.”

While explaining his father’s financial state, Aamir revealed that because movie tickets were widely sold in black, producers were often get affected and did not get their dues. Continuing further, Aamir said that despite some of his father’s movies did work ‘he never had money’.

While explaining how his father and his state would hurt him and his family, Aamir said, “Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (So it would hurt us to see him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what do I do, my film is stuck. Tell the actors to give me dates).”



Aamir concluded by saying that his father made sure that he returned everyone’s money. He also added how Mahesh Bhatt was surprised when he got his money back when in reality he lost all expectations of receiving it. Moreover, Aamir revealed that despite the crunch his father made sure that Aamir’s school fees were always paid.

