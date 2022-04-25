Find out where Aamir Khan is planning to narrate his Whodunit wonder- Kahani.

With the mystery of Kahani taking over his social media feed, Aamir Khan has had the internet on its toes. With each new video, Aamir Khan appears to be letting the cat out of the bag, only to leave us hanging on the edge of the cliff.

The internet has been restless since the video of Aamir Khan playing box cricket went viral. Aamir Khan has posted a video of himself playing foosball, which has added to the excitement. Khan is wearing a vibrant orange T-shirt with a quotation from his cult film Andaz Apna Apna on it. 'Release GoGo,' read the quote.

"I have determined where to recount Kahani on the 28th," Amir says, revealing further details about his enigmatic Kahani. I'm going to narrate it on the radio since it's a good venue to recite the Kahani. And Red FM is the radio station I've chosen."

Now that our curiosity has been piqued, we've circled April 28th on our calendars as the release date for Aamir Khan's Kahani.

