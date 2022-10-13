Aamir Khan and controversies have had the longest-lasting relationship, it seems. Whatever the actor has done in his professional space or otherwise, sensationalism has chased him like few others have. Khan has been given the tag of Mr. Perfectionist by the press, he’s just as perfect in getting embroiled in controversies, sometimes unwillingly, at times deliberately. Here are some of the instances:

The Narmada Bachao Andolan

In 2006, Aamir Khan and Medha Patkar joined hands to oppose the Gujarat government’s decision to raise the height of the Narmada Dam that was received with immense flak. Khan said he wasn’t against the development of the State but wanted the people who would be displaced to be rehabilitated. Aftermath? His film Fanaa, which released a month later, was banned in Gujarat. The actor reportedly also said a loss of Rs. 5-6 crore won’t impact his film.

The Faisal Fiasco

Aamir Khan and his younger brother Faisal Khan worked together in Dharmesh Darshan’s Mela in 2000. In the last few years, Faisal has accused Aamir of keeping him under house arrest and giving him wrong medication. He said Aamir and his family were forcefully trying to declare him mentally unstable. What followed was a legal battle that Faisal won. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

The 3 idiots Controversy

The historic success of 3 idiots was short lived for the makers as author Chetan Bhagat accused Aamir, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra of not giving him his due credit as the film was based on his book Five Points Someone. Reacting to his allegations, Khan gave it back to Bhagat and said, “He is trying to take away the credit from the film’s writer Abhijat Joshi, which I am very upset about. It is an attempt on his part to try and take the credit away from the person who has actually worked on the script. It’s very unfortunate. There should not be any confusion to anyone that Abhijat is our film’s writer.” Bhagat later apologized to Khan.

The Shah Rukh Khan Episode

Tired of Shah Rukh Khan’s constant digs at him, Aamir had a rather unexpected and tasteless quip when he revealed the name of his dog was Shah Rukh. Back in 2009, Aamir, on his blog, wrote, “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?” He received a lot of flak for this remark.

The Turkey Visit

Back in 2020, during the making of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir visited Turkey and met the First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan. This created nearly a storm on social media due to Turkey’s pro-Pakistan stand and its support for Kashmir. Khan later shifted the shoot of his film to another base to avoid any further controversy.

The Intolerance Debate

Back in 2015, Shah Rukh Khan had to bear the brunt for talking about the rising intolerance in India. Aamir Khan, for reasons unknown, went commercially unscathed, despite massive criticism for what he said at an event. He said, “As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents.” Khan added, “When I chat with Kiran at home, she says ‘Should we move out of India?’” Even today, people dig out this video to slam the actor and Kiran.

