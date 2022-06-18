Aamir Ali says that his new show Life Navrangi, which is backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is made in a fun and entertaining way, and carries an important message.

Actor Aamir Ali is back as a journalist in the Navrangi series that carries an important message, but he says it's not preachy. In the Navrangi series, Life Navrangi is the second season and it is a follow-up to Navrangi Re!. It revolves around real-life issues and aspirations of people from small towns.

Ali plays Vishwas, a young journalist, in the series, and he couldn't be happier about starring in the show. "When Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and BBC Media Action approach you for something like this, you get involved in the project and you want to be a part of it," he tells Firstpost.

He says that the show is made for the people. "When I say for the people, I mean it talks about sanitation and health. It is said in a fun way. In this day and age, people don't want someone to preach to them. So, the show is not preachy, it is said in a very fun and entertaining way. It has a strong message to it," he adds.

According to him, the second season is more real that the first one. "It's more today and more OTT. When the first season came (in 2019), OTT was just about to get popular. It had come on Voot as well, but this is more real and more today. It is more relatable. It's subtle yet the message comes across," he shares.

According to him, Life Navrangi is primarily about sanitation.

"But there are other things also like the health of people, including women's health. It's about how women can get affected more than anyone else. It's about how if you don't keep things clean, it will affect the whole family eventually. It deals with small things, but very important things that people often miss," he says.

"When I was shooting in a smaller town, Bhopal, in real locations, I could feel that there is this issue," he adds.

There are many actors and filmmakers who consciously choose films or shows with important messages. For Ali, it wasn't just about the need to educate his viewers.

"I am an actor so I have to also see whether it is entertaining or not, and how well it's made because what happens is that if a project is made in a nice way, it will entertain people. If a show entertains them then the message will also be conveyed," he says.

"If we talk about such shows or movies, only one film comes to our minds -- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Other projects were also made, but you don't remember them because they were not made that well. Eventually, the project has to be good," he says.

"I don't want to be preaching to people with every project that I do. But if I get a chance (to do a show or film with messages) and the product is good, then why not," he adds.

The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor has been in the industry for two decades, and he has learnt some important lessons.

"I learnt to be calm and real. I also learnt to explore different things. I think even during my TV days, I tried to do very different things. If I did Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, I also did Bhaskar Bharti. If I did Kya Dill Mein Hai or Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, I also did F.I.R. I didn’t stick to one genre. I tried to explore different genres," he says.

He feels fortunate and lucky to have had the opportunity to have worked for so long. "It's been amazing. As an actor and as a human being, I always want to explore more. That's my nature. If I am at the top of a mountain, I want to start climbing another mountain. That's what OTT is for me. I am a newcomer and a fresh person on OTT, so my climb has started now and there's a long way to go," says the Naxalbari actor, who is now focusing on web shows.

He is also starring in a web series by Hansal Mehta, who had directed him in Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai in 2002. "It's early to talk about it, but it's a dream to work with Hansal Sir," says the actor.

In the coming months, he is looking forward to doing some more interesting work. "I have been working on something for a long time now. Hopefully, the 'camera and action' will happen this year. I am waiting for that," says Ali.

Natalia Ningthoujam is a Manipur-based journalist. She knows how to smoothly switch from being a fan to a writer whenever needed. She tweets at @nattynick.