One of India’s most desirable and powerful actors Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today! While his devoted loyal fan base across the country are celebrating the actor’s birthday with all the zest and frenzy, Vijay is himself having a working birthday as he is shooting for his upcoming next ‘Kushi’ starring opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Renowned or his diligence and unwavering devotion to his craft, Vijay is very contented while shooting today as acting is something which gives him immense happiness, as a source close to the actor reveals, “Vijay Deverakonda will be shooting for two of his projects back to back this month. Hence, there is no time to take a break and he is working on his birthday too but Vijay is quite happy about that because he enjoys being on set more than anything.”

The Arjun Reddy star really knows how to make his presence felt on the screen, a true artist who knows how to win the hearts of his fans both online and offline. From following the tradition of ‘The Deverakonda Birthday Truck’ to holding a blood donation drive, his large fandom leaves no stones unturned in celebrating the birthday of their favourite star.

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the 2 other untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one reuniting him with the director of Geetha Govindam.

