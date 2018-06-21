A Star Wars Story spin-offs reportedly put on hold by Lucasfilm after Solo's box office failure

After the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm has decided to put all A Star Wars Story spin-offs on hold. Collider reports the Disney-owned studio will focus its creative efforts on the final installment in the current trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, before starting its work on the next trilogy.

It was previously reported that Star Wars fan favorite Boba Fett would be getting his own spin-off movie in Lucasfilm's epic space franchise. Several other projects were in the pipeline, including an origin story on Luke Skywalker's mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Stephen Daldry in talks to direct. But it looks they have all been scrapped for now.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young version of the swashbuckling space pilot first played by Harrison Ford, fell below expectations at the North American box office, taking in $84.4 million on its opening weekend. The previous film, Rogue One, earned over $155 million on its debut.

Some film analysts have blamed it on Star Wars fatigue. Even by the standards of today's sequel/prequel-heavy Hollywood, the franchise from Lucasfilm has been prolific. Solo has amassed a cumulative global total of $343 million, pushing it into the top 10 for 2018.

The next Star Wars release looks set to be the ninth episode in the main series, which is slated to hit on 20 December, 2019, directed by JJ Abrams.

