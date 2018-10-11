A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody will compete as dramas, not musicals, at Golden Globes 2019

Awards season favourites A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody will be competing in the Best Drama race, rather than Comedy/Musical, at the Golden Globes next year.

Indiewire reports that both the song-driven films will be submitted in the Best Drama category in a suspected studio ploy to be taken more seriously as potential Oscar contenders.

So, the Bradley Cooper directorial and the Freddie Mercury biopic will not be competing with the likes of Mary Poppins, The Favourite, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Eighth Grade, The Old Man & The Gun, Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's Eight.

However, it's up to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which awards the Golden Globes — to decide which category it deems appropriate.

A Star Is Born is the fourth version of the story (or fifth, depending on how you count). First was George Cukor’s What Price Hollywood? in 1932, followed by William Wellman’s 1937 remake. Later came one with Judy Garland and James Mason in 1954 and one in 1973 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. In the new remake, Cooper stars as Jackson Maine, a hard-drinking, country-rock ‘n’ roll star, is blown away by Ally (Lady Gaga), who's singing at a drag bar where he ducks into for a drink

The highly anticipated Bohemian Rhapsody sees Rami Malek, best known for his role in the television series Mr. Robot, transform into the Queen front-man in a film which recounts the band’s epic journey from outcasts to superstars.

