A Quiet Place sequel goes on floors; director John Krasinski shares BTS image of first-day shoot

The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film A Quiet Place has finally gone on floors.

The news was shared by the film's director, John Krasinski, who posted a picture of the shoot's first clapperboard on social media.

Krasinski co-wrote, directed, and starred in the original film based on the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

Krasinski is also directing and writing the upcoming sequel.

Krasinski has been working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

In March, a magazine reported that 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy was in talks to join A Quiet Place cast members Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe for the sequel. In June, an American entertainment and media news website announced that actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in negotiations to join the project.

Check out John Krasinski's announcement



View this post on Instagram #PartII A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

"In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before all this happened would be interesting, but I'm not quite sure because I think actually it's now what's the next chapter and what happens next," Blunt said last year, speaking to an entertainment magazine about the sequel. "I think people feel they are very interested in this family. I think it's such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak," she added.

While Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best supporting actor for her performance in the film, Krasinski along with Woods and Beck received a Writers Guild nomination in the original category.

A Quiet Place, which received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike, grossed $188 million at the domestic box office and $340 million worldwide.

The upcoming sequel is slated to release on 20 March 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 12:08:28 IST