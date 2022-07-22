Adamas, an exciting new Korean drama sees two brothers working against a conspiracy that saw their father imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit.

Two twin brothers will be sent down a spiralling rabbit hole of conspiracies, twists, and a plot to overthrow a contemporary empire in an effort to clear their birth father's name when they learn that he was wrongly charged with the murder of their stepfather. ADAMAS, a Korean drama with a stellar cast, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on July 27.

When their adored stepfather was killed, twin brothers Ha Woosin and Song Suhyeon's worlds were upended twenty-two years ago. The brothers were shaped by the traumatic experience and went on to become prosecutors and mystery writers before having the old wounds reopened when they learned that their biological father was actually the one who was found guilty and falsely accused of the murder. Determined to expose the truth, the twins will use their collective skill sets to seek out the real murderer while also tracking down ADAMAS - a blood-covered diamond arrow that is the key to unravelling the entire conspiracy.

Starring Jisung as both mystery novel author Ha Woosin, and his prosecutor twin brother Song Suhyeon; Seo Jihye (Kiss Sixth Sense, Crash Landing on You) as Eun Hyesu; Lee Sookyung (Law School, Reply 1988) as local news reporter Kim Seohui, and Heo Sungtae (Big Bet, Squid Game) as Choi Taeseong, ADAMAS is written by Choi Taegang and directed by Park Seungwoo (Kairos, I Am Not A Robot).

Get ready for an acting masterclass as @justin_jisung plays dual roles in #ADAMAS. The mystery drama series streams 27 July, only on #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/LFNzINMyLf — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 22, 2022

Produced by CJ ENM’s production powerhouse Studio Dragon, ADAMAS is the latest Korean series to join the extensive library of endless entertainment available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans of captivating Korean dramas can also enjoy Link: Eat, Love, Kill about a world-famous chef who has a breakdown in front of his customers and is forced to revisit his traumatic past and the mysterious disappearance of his sister; Soundtrack #1, about unrequited love between two close friends; as well as the breakout sensation Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, in a story about a university student who goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves.

Start streaming ADAMAS on Disney+ Hotstar from July 27.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.