A look into Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi's office designed by celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak
Acclaimed directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, R Balki, Gauri Shinde, and Ravi Udyawar have collaborated with him to see their cinematic dream unfold on screen
Celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak is one-of-a-kind celebrity interior designer who devotes himself to every project he undertakes. What sets him apart from other designers is his innate ability to understand every client in depth and then replicate their personality using various design elements to create a unique story.
He was mentored by India’s finest Sabu Cyril (Indian production designer) before beginning his professional career. He started off in his early 20s’ as an independent Production Designer and began with these exceptional projects such as Happy Ending, Ki & Ka, Spyder, Padman, Dear Zindagi, Ra.One, and so on. Thanks to his phenomenal sense of design, many acclaimed directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, R Balki, Gauri Shinde, and Ravi Udyawar have collaborated with him to see their cinematic dream unfold on screen. He has also created aesthetically pleasing homes, offices, and vanity vans for well-known personalities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Aparshakti Khurana. Here’s a sneak peak into his designs:
