Taking ahead her journey of spreading awareness about epilepsy Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen sharing a great moment with the epilepsy warriors while they hosted an event for the same in Mumbai. While the actress was seen cheering, dancing, and clicking photos with the epilepsy warriors at the event, it was certainly a thank-giving gesture from them for Fatima.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared glimpses of the event where she was seen cheering the epilepsy warriors and dancing with them. Expressing her joy of celebrating the epilepsy awareness month with them and thanking the doctors and neurologists, writing, “Thank you @epilepsymumbai for hosting me It was truly a beautiful and an overwhelming moment for me. Had such a great time dancing and celebrating the #epilepsyawarenessmonth with the epilepsy warriors. Oh! And the fashion walk was the best And kudos to all the doctors and neurologists for their selfless contribution towards this community.”

While Fatima’s journey of spreading awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain, has been on a great run and has brought a great moment of joy to the epilepsy warriors, she is also busy with the shooting schedules of her upcoming films.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak‘ Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

