A great moment of joy: Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrated epilepsy awareness month with the epilepsy warriors
While the actress was seen cheering, dancing, and clicking photos with the epilepsy warriors at the event, it was certainly a thank-giving gesture from them for Fatima.
Taking ahead her journey of spreading awareness about epilepsy Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen sharing a great moment with the epilepsy warriors while they hosted an event for the same in Mumbai. While the actress was seen cheering, dancing, and clicking photos with the epilepsy warriors at the event, it was certainly a thank-giving gesture from them for Fatima.
While taking to her social media, the actress shared glimpses of the event where she was seen cheering the epilepsy warriors and dancing with them. Expressing her joy of celebrating the epilepsy awareness month with them and thanking the doctors and neurologists, writing, “Thank you @epilepsymumbai for hosting me It was truly a beautiful and an overwhelming moment for me. Had such a great time dancing and celebrating the #epilepsyawarenessmonth with the epilepsy warriors. Oh! And the fashion walk was the best And kudos to all the doctors and neurologists for their selfless contribution towards this community.”
View this post on Instagram
While Fatima’s journey of spreading awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain, has been on a great run and has brought a great moment of joy to the epilepsy warriors, she is also busy with the shooting schedules of her upcoming films.
On the work front, Fatima will be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak‘ Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 75 million followers on Instagram with 'Chai on Cheek'
Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared an adorable picture of herself with a cup of tea on her smiling face, marking the celebration of achieving 75 million followers on Instagram.
Yashoda promotions: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she talks about her struggle with myositis
When the actress revealed about her condition, several media outlets reported that it is life-threatening. But the actress clarified that while the disease is life-threatening, she is not in a dangerous stage.
From Deedar De to Dil Chori: Nushrratt Bharuccha to shake a leg on her blockbuster songs at an upcoming event
A source closed to the actress reveals, “Nushrratt will be performing on songs like Deedar De, Care Ni Karda, Dil Chori, Saiyaan Ji and the recently released, Radhe Radhe.