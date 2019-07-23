A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood trailer: Tom Hanks is TV icon Fred Rogers in this biographical drama

Sony has debuted the first trailer of Tom Hanks-fronted A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a biographical drama on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. The film is based on an Esquire article 'Can You Say...Hero?' by Tom Junod.

Matthew Rhys plays Lloyd Vogel, an award-winning, cynical journalist, who is tasked to pen a profile of the long-running television host Fred Rogers (Hanks) for Esquire magazine. Although Vogel accepts the assignment begrudgingly, he begins warming up to Rogers' kindness and amiable personality.

When Vogel asks Roger if he considers himself to be a hero, he responds, “We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings.”

“Sometimes we have to ask for help and that’s okay. I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious," Rogers tells Vogel in the trailer.

Marielle Heller, known for her works Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Diary of a Teenage Girl, has helmed the movie from a screenplay penned by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. Apart from Hanks and Rhys, the film also stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper in key roles.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is slated to release in the US on 22 November.

Other than A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Hanks' other projects include Aaron Schneider's war film Greyhound, where he will portray the role of Commander Ernest Krause; sci-fi drama BIOS; Baz Luhrmann's untitled film on Elvis Presley 's relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, and HBO's World War II miniseries.

Rhys will star in Scott Z Burns' film The Report, alongside Adam Driver and Annette Bening. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on 26 January and is scheduled to be released on 27 September.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 10:20:33 IST