Kiranraj K's 777 Charlie makes you feel emotions you haven’t felt in a while and honestly it’s a good feeling.

The way she looks at Dharma with those big loving eyes will definitely melt your heart. She is all heart and she wants to love him unconditionally and expects nothing in return. This is the best relationship one can dream to have and when Charlie enters Dharma’s lonely life, he doesn’t know how much his life is going to change. Or how much he is going to change.

If you think Charlie is human, well, you are forgiven. She is a dog who is better than most humans. The film 777 Charlie revolves around her but teaches you more life lessons than what you would care to admit. Director K Kiranraj, who has penned and directed this story focuses on the relationship between Charlie, a labrador retriever, and Dharma, an introvert and a loner, essayed by Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

As a dog lover, I know how energetic, playful and naughty dogs can be and Charlie is possibly a hundred times more. When Dharma - who hardly interacts with humans let alone dogs - agrees to dogsit Charlie, he doesn’t realise his life was going to turn upside down. His mess of a house becomes her playground and she runs amok forcing him to come home early from his factory job and spend more time with her. And this is when the relationship between the two takes a turn for now Dharma has found someone to love with all his life. Dharma is ready to go to the end of the world for her when he finds out she has a health crisis.

777 Charlie is an emotional film about two beings - a dog and a human - who go on a life journey together and become inseparable. The 165 minute warm, emotional drama is filled with some laughter as well but it is Charlie who is the queen of this film. She has delivered a performance that is better than most actors and without her, this film would not be what it is. Her trainer Pramod BC deserves a lot of praise for his work. Rakshit Shetty is perfect as Dharma and essays his character arc beautifully as the film progresses.

Sangeetha Sringeri plays an animal activist while Danish Sait is a journalist. Raj B Shetty is a vet and Tamil actor Bobby Simha plays a stud farm owner. All of them lend ample support to the leads Charlie and Dharma but it is our sweet canine to whom this film truly belongs to. Rakshit Shetty has co-produced this film along with GS Gupta and for good reason too. The Kannada actor, who wanted to try a new role in his career, has paved the way for more emotional dramas featuring pets and not just by using them as on-screen distractions and cute toys.

Director Kiranraj K has written a story that touches your heart and makes you feel emotions you haven’t in a while and it’s a good feeling. But the movie is not without flaws. It is a little slow and the road trip Charlie and Dharma go on seems to meander a little too much before they reach their destination. The director has perhaps tried a little too hard to pull your emotional strings and that does get a little tiring. 777 Charlie is a tearjerker at the end of the day.

By the time the film ends, you will turn into a dog lover if you are not one. The other advice that I think this movie gives everyone is to adopt pets, don’t shop. The bottom line is that Charlie saves Dharma and I think we all need a Charlie in our lives to help us grow and be better people. Don’t miss this gem of a film!

Rating: 3.5/5

777 Charlie is playing in cinemas

Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.