5 weddings: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri's growing affection for one another is the highlight of second trailer

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri's 5 Weddings released a second trailer on 24 August. The narrative in 5 Weddings features Fakhri as an Indian origin American journalist whose boss promises her a promotion if she writes an 'Indian-themed story'. The topic she is asked to cover is Indian weddings, which are one of the two things she claims to hate.

The second trailer explores the growing affection that Rao's character, who is a police officer, develops for Fakhri as he 'escorts' her through Punjab. While she tries to cover Indian weddings, Rao gives her peculiar trivia about India that includes funny statements like all the people walking on the streets with phones only pretend to talk.

The trailer depicts Fakhri gradually warming up to Indian customs and ways of life, and most importantly her aide officer Harbhajan Singh (Rao). Rao's character jokes with Shania (Fakhri) and teases her, and we see the journalist changing her opinion about the preconceived notions she had of the country.

5 Weddings is directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and also stars Academy Award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 10 May and will release on 21 September.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 14:19 PM