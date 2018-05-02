5 Weddings first look: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis-starrer to premier at Cannes followed by August release in India

The first look of Nargis Fakhri, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 5 Weddings is out. The movie will premier at Cannes on 10 May and then release in India on 24 August.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the first look of the film on Twitter.

Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark... First look poster of international film #5Weddings... Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral... World premiere at Cannes on 10 May... 24 Aug 2018 release in India, USA and Canada. pic.twitter.com/YZRoJP5zic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2018

The film is directed by Namrata Singh Gujral and also stars Academy Award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol. It marks the first step for Rao in Hollywood.

Earlier, Gujral had told The Indian Express that she was thrilled that the fruits of their labour were around the corner. She had revealed that 5 Weddings will have its global premiere at Cannes in May. "It will be the first time audiences will be able to watch the film. It is immensely exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Americans are loving the film – so, I hope the French like it too," she had said.

The movie is about an American journalist (Fakhri) travelling to India to write about a Bollywood wedding but is interrupted by Rao who plays a police officer who thinks she is a spy.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 13:18 PM