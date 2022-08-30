Thrillers have become one of the most popular genres in shows and movies. After all, who does not enjoy the delightful suspense, the gut-wrenching fear of what’s going to happen next, and the wonderful feeling of a surprise twist you never saw coming?

Going inside the heads of characters who are downright evil, or at best morally ambiguous, is a thrilling adventure, minus any actual danger to self! Right! So here is your chance to enjoy Duranga, a crime thriller starring Gulshan Devaiah & Drashti Dhami that will surely keep you at the edge of your seat throughout the show. Let the adrenaline flow!

Here are the 5 other reasons that will entice you to watch Duranga:

1. Drashti will be seen as a Top Cop, carrying a very powerful character flawlessly, Drashti has never been seen playing such an intense character before. The critics and fans loved her in the character of Ira Jaykar Patel.

2. The show serves up certain twists and developments from the start of the show which gives off a sense of confidence, like how it has a lot more up its sleeves. Twists and turns will be keep you engaged throughout!

3. The plot and screenplay keep one rather invested, and, of course, on the edge of one’s seats. The duration of the episode is crucial as thrillers might often suffer from the dangerous possibility of being stretched-out a tad bit too soon. Duranga is just the right duration to keep you hooked.

4. Gulshan, the actor, is commendable in his complex, psychopathic character, and makes sure to keep the audience wanting more. He nails the poker face when dealing with an obstacle and quickly shifts to the ever-so-likeable neighbourhood guy in seconds, which is enough to leave one uncomfortable, but in an exciting way.

5. If you love the Korean series, Duranga is a must watch. The show s an official adaptation of a Korean series ‘The Flower of Evil’. And boy does it do justice. Ohh Yes, it does! Watch it on ZEE5 if you haven’t already.

