5 Reasons why Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a must watch

Filmmaker Ashima Chibber’s movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji revolves around a mother’s fight for her two young children who were snatched away from her on the grounds of bad parenting by the Norway Children’s Welfare Program. Here is why the film touched the hearts of all.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a real story

The story of a fearless mother from Birati, Sagarika Chakraborty who fought against Norway to get back her children will soon be on the silver screen. Sagarika Chakraborty’s custody war for her two kids had then hit the headlines, both in India and Norway, in 2012. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is actually inspired by real-life events and a story of a mother and her struggle to get her children back. The story of the movie is based on the life and battle of an Indian mother named Sagarika in Norway. Titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on Sagarika’s book The Journey Of A Mother. She is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Women-centric film

Bollywood is no longer about heroes and heroines. There was a time when women actors were given just ornamental roles. But not anymore. Now there is a lot of content on OTT which has women as lead actors. The trend was started by the digital platforms; now theatrical releases are also following the same. It is refreshing to see women who are flawed, vulnerable and layered on the big screen. Women are no longer the mother India that has been shown for years on screen. But now the audiences want to see Mother India with a twist and that’s exactly what Debika Chatterjee’s role is all about – ‘beautifully flawed’.

Rani Mukerji’s performance

Rani Mukherji has proved herself as a versatile actor in the past with her performances in Mardaani, Aiyya, Hichki, and many others. After a year off following Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani Mukerji being a mother herself she could bring about the emotions of her character (Debika Chatterjee) in a beautiful way. But in some places the exaggerated melodrama wasn’t required.

Brilliant performances of all actors

Not just Rani Mukerji, the performances of all the actors were brilliant. Anirban Bhattacharya’s who played the role of the husband of Rani Mukerji (Debika Chatterjee) also had so many layers. He has portrayed the emotions of a man who has high ambitions and can be ruthless and selfish and at the same time he is a father. Same goes with Jim Sarabh and Balaji Gauri’s performances as lawyers. Though it is based on a real story, but the way all the actors carried out their performance made the film look real and we were able to relate to the emotions. And as I mentioned that now we don’t have heroes and heroines, but all characters are important in cinema and that’s exactly what makes Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway stand out.

Focuses on real issues

Rani Mukerji played the role of Sagarika Chakraborty who married geophysicist Anurup Bhattacharya and the couple moved to Norway and gave birth to her first child who turned out to be autistic. Her son Abhigyaan was soon placed in a kindergarten. The Birati girl had never ventured out of the country before her marriage to geophysicist Anurup Bhattacharya that took her to Norway. But when her children were taken away by the Child Welfare Services (CWS) in Stavanger – on ground of neglect and emotional disconnect. Sagarika then was a very young mother who was struggling with two children in a foreign country. She took on the Norwegian government in a legal battle till she got her children back. The physical and emotional abuse by Sagarika’s husband is also shown in a subtle way in the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.