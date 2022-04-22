Treat yourself this weekend with Russian Doll season 2, Guilty Minds and other entertaining OTT shows.

Due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, we saw OTT platforms getting a huge boost across the globe. While theatres have reopened and fans are going in large numbers to enjoy the cinematic experience, there is a certain section audience, who prefers to stay at home during the weekend and watch the latest OTT releases along with family and friends.

Well, for that section we have a list of new OTT releases, which can be watched on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime, and others. So,

Toolsidar Junior - Netflix

The sports drama, which marks the last appearance of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor, is inspired by true events. Set in 1994, Toolsidar Junior depicts the story of a young boy who’s passionate about the game of Snooker and has an emotional bond with his father. Directed by Mridul, the film stars Varun Buddhadev and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles.

Russian Doll Season 2 - Netflix

The comedy-drama series revolves around the life of a game developer who is trapped in a time loop while attending a party in New York City. Created by Natasha Lyonne (who also stars), Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, the show also stars Charlie Barnett in a key role. The first season of the show had won Emmys for Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

London Files - Voot Select

Director Sachin Pathak's London Files narrates the story of a homicide detective (played by Arjun Rampal), who takes upon a case of a missing girl in London. The series also features Purab Kohli, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya and Eva Jane Willis in prominent roles.

Guilty Minds - Amazon Prime Video

The 10-episodes series is a legal drama featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in lead roles. It narrates the story of two young and ambitious lawyers.

Oh My Dog - Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil drama features three generations of stars from the same family: Vijaykumar, his son and actor Arun Vijay and Arun’s son Arnav Vijay. It narrates the story of an emotional bond between a boy and his dog and their love and affection for each other. The film is directed by Sarov Shanmugam.

