Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram has turned 56 today. In his career of over 30 years, the actor delivered several blockbusters at the box office.

Kollywood superstar Kennedy John Victor, who is known by his stage name Vikram is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Known for his impeccable acting skills, the actor chose to adapt the prefix of Chiyaan to his screen name, which was his character's name from his first box office hit Sethu.

While Vikram has delivered several memorable performances in his illustrious career of over three decades, on his special, we list out his five best films, which makes him the 'king of versatility for us. So, let's check out...

Pithamagan

In Bala's Pithamagan, Chiyaan Vikram played the character of Chithan, a subhuman man who grew up between corpses and animals since birth. Because of his upbringing, he doesn't understand human emotions. The film showed his journey of discovering a plethora of human emotions. The actor won the National and Filmfare Award (Tamil) for Best Actor for his supreme act in the movie. It also featured Suriya in a key role.

I

Vikram's tough and nuanced performance as Lingesan aka Lee in Shankar's I garnered accolades from all around the corners of the country. The actor again bagged the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Tamil) for his role in the romantic action thriller.

Sethu

Sethu was a breakthrough film in Vikram's career. The Bala directorial, which narrates the love story of a college rogue Sethu aka Chiyaan and Abhinaya, made a special place in the audience's hearts with its novel theme. The film was later remade in Bollywood as Tere Naam with Salman Khan in the lead.

Anniyan

In Shankar's psychological thriller Anniyan, Vikram played the character of Ambi, who suffers from multiple personality disorder and develops two other identities: a fashion model Remo and a vigilante serial killer named Anniyan. The film was a box office blockbuster bagging top honours at the Filmfare Awards.

Kasi

Kasi, which was the remake of the Malayalam film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum starring Kalabhavan Mani in the lead, was directed by Vinayan. In the film, Vikram played the eponymous character of a blind singer Kasi and his powerful performance again made him win the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

