Whenever we watch a film, it’s always the protagonist that we cheer for. But what we forget is that a protagonist can play a hero only when there is a villain in the picture. So here are the beaus of Bollywood, from Arjun Rampal to Ranveer Singh, whose negative characters have won the heart of millions.

John Abraham (Jim in Pathaan)

While SRK’s magic is evidently seen in the movie, John Abraham is also gaining praise on social media. John Abraham playing Jim, a former RAW agent-turned-traitor, in Pathaan definitely stole our hearts. The actor is trending all over social media for his amazing suave villainy, rugged looks and phenomenal action sequences.

Saif Ali Khan (Udaybhan Rathod in Tanhaji)

In the film Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Mughal general Udaybhan Rathod, who is the arch-nemesis of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The wickedness of the character which Saif Ali Khan brought out left the audience on the edge of their seats with his brilliant performance.

Arjun Rampal (Rudraveer in Dhaakad)

Arjun Rampal takes playing an iconic villain a notch higher as he essays an antagonist against Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni in the film, Dhaakad. Arjun Rampal’s portrayal of Rudraveer, who is dangerous, deadly and cool is simply phenomenal and has garnered high praise from audiences all over.

Dino Morea (Shaybani Khan in The Empire)



Dino Morea who is known to amaze us with his versatile performances, plays the role of an anti-hero Shaybani Khan, in this period drama series, The Empire. The audiences are in love with the series for its gripping narrative. A lot of fans loved his look as a menacing character and a cunning yet charming antagonist.

Ranveer Singh (Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat)



Khilji was a malicious and evil king, and Ranveer Singh brought out his true dark side on the big screen. The actor fantastically showcased manipulativeness, greed and ambition that were essential for the character. The audiences were thoroughly awestruck by the performance and rightfully so. Playing this character, Ranveer Singh proves that he is a versatile actor.

The iconic characters played by these actors are definitely going to be unforgettable. We hope they play more such roles in their upcoming projects as well!

