Within a wide span of two decades in the industry, Shefali Shah has brought to life memorable characters on-screen. One of the most popular, talked about and memorable one being, Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime which won the ‘Best Drama series’ award at the 48th International Emmys. The series marks its four years anniversary today.

Shefali’s effortless portrayal as Deputy Commissioner Vartika won her laurels and accolades from the audience, industry and critics alike! The prolific performer also proved her mettle successfully as an actor by pulling off such a challenging role with great aplomb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

The much-appreciated Netflix series took the streaming world by storm with its gritty and accurate depiction of the hunt for the perpetrators of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape and became India’s first web series to win an International Emmy award.

Shefali Shah has constantly given us outstanding and accomplished performances over the course of her career. She is a true disruptor who isn’t afraid to explore, get real, raw, and actually get under the skin of her characters. A new-age thespian, the actor has always taken on distinct and diverse roles and always imprints her mark of excellence on everything she does.

2022 was truly Shefali Shah’s year as the industry heavyweight captured our attention like never before with not just Jalsa but also Humans, Darlings, and Delhi Crime Season 2, establishing herself as an unstoppable force in the Indian entertainment business. Without a doubt, the quality of the content she brought to screens in a single year was significantly higher than that of run-of-the-mill films and OTT shows.

