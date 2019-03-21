You are here:

377 Ab Normal: ZEE5's film on decriminalisation of homosexuality lauded by Twitterati, LGBTQ community

FP Staff

Mar 21, 2019 15:04:36 IST

Twitterati has hailed Zee5's newest film 377 अब Normal, based on the landmark judgement passed by the Supreme Court declaring Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code to be unconstitutional, which criminalised consensual gay sex. Netizens took to Twitter to laud the film starring Maanvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

377 अब Normal is one of the 72 originals announced by ZEE on the anniversary of ZEE's OTT platform. The film premiered on 19 March.

Talking about her character, Gagroo told Zee News that she plays a lesbian in the film. "The story of our film revolves around the decriminalisation of the Act 377 and how a few characters of the film go through the journey. I am playing a lesbian character, which is very different from all my earlier work," she said.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 15:04:36 IST

tags: 377 , 377 Ab Normal , 377 अब Normal , article 377 , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kumud Mishra , Maanvi Gagroo , NowStreaming , Tanvi Azmi , Zeeshan Ayyub

also see

Tripling season 2 trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar embark on another road trip adventure

Tripling season 2 trailer: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar embark on another road trip adventure

Black Summer trailer: Netflix's Z Nation prequel heightens the horror and claustrophobia quotient

Black Summer trailer: Netflix's Z Nation prequel heightens the horror and claustrophobia quotient

Someone Great trailer: Netflix rom-com featuring Gina Rodriguez is all about self-love and friendship

Someone Great trailer: Netflix rom-com featuring Gina Rodriguez is all about self-love and friendship