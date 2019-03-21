377 Ab Normal: ZEE5's film on decriminalisation of homosexuality lauded by Twitterati, LGBTQ community

Twitterati has hailed Zee5's newest film 377 अब Normal, based on the landmark judgement passed by the Supreme Court declaring Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code to be unconstitutional, which criminalised consensual gay sex. Netizens took to Twitter to laud the film starring Maanvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

377 अब Normal is one of the 72 originals announced by ZEE on the anniversary of ZEE's OTT platform. The film premiered on 19 March.

What a performing artist Zeeshan Mohammed is! So happy I viewed #377अबNormal. It's about time we acknowledged each other for our identity. God work @ZEE5Premium @ZEE5India — Vaibhav Singh Rajput (@sevavaibhav) March 20, 2019

#AboutLastNight Progressive movies such as #377अबNormal nudge us to rethink & reevaluate our traditional values & “ideal family”. It urges us to become tolerant, open & treat everyone equally. Hope you shower your love & support to this web film. Honored to be part of the project pic.twitter.com/DQQW8xD4Mc — Dr Aditi Govitrikar (@aditigovitrikar) March 19, 2019

As supreme Court already given the Judgement its time to accept people with their choices #377अबNormal — Saliya ^_^ (@salia_fernandes) March 20, 2019

i appreciate to entire team foe making this movie.#377अबNormal

It's really a great thing A Good Message Is What Has Been Conveyed By This #377अबNormal Film @ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium

#377अबNormal It's time to accept the way each other are . @ZEE5India An extraordinary battle for love. — Bhavya Mishra (@mishjha) March 20, 2019

We need more honest films like Watched #377अबNormal yesterday. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub take a bow. You were splendid! Too good. @ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium — ... (@B9889_) March 20, 2019

Guys really the #377अबNormal on @ZEE5Premium is a very moving film on the LGBT community’s struggle for freedom @ZEE5India — kengba singh (@ksingh_nungsiba) March 20, 2019

Talking about her character, Gagroo told Zee News that she plays a lesbian in the film. "The story of our film revolves around the decriminalisation of the Act 377 and how a few characters of the film go through the journey. I am playing a lesbian character, which is very different from all my earlier work," she said.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 15:04:36 IST