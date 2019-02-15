ZEE5 announces 72 originals across 6 languages on first anniversary of streaming platform

ZEE5 announced that it would launch 72 different shows across multiple genres in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam by March 2020, to mark the first anniversary of ZEE's OTT platform.

Among the shows announced were the new season of Sunny Leone's biopic, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Rangbaaz as well as original series and films like Mirror, The Final Call, 377: Aab normal, Bandit Queena, Hutatma and Poison.

The event was attended by the likes of Arjun Rampal, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Raima Sen, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem, Sreesanth, Sumeet Vyas and Goldie Bahl.

Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5 India said that it has been the fastest growing OTT platform in the country and it aims to bring forth diversified content in the upcoming year. "In 2019, our aim is to outdo ourselves in terms of the concepts and shows and technology we drive through ZEE5 and the announcements today are proof that we are fully poised to take this on.” he was quoted as saying by DNA.

Maanvi Ghugroo, who last appeared in Amazon Prime Video's original show Four More Shots Please, spoke about 377: Ab Normal and her character in the film, "The story of our film revolves around the decriminalisation of the Act 377 and how a few characters of the film go through the journey. I am playing a lesbian character, which is very different from all my earlier work," she said, according to Zee News.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 10:14:55 IST