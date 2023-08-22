35 years of Salman Khan in Bollywood: From Saajan to Sultan, the most iconic roles played by the Superstar

As Salman Khan completes three and a half decades in the Bollywood film industry, fans can’t get enough of the superstar. Over the years, the actor, fondly called ‘Bhaijaan’, has established himself as a one-man army with an array of emotions. Having played everything from easy romances to arduous fights, the Dabangg star has played several unique roles in his 35-year-long career.

Before a string of criminal cases began to loom over him, Salman Khan was seen as an effortless actor. After making his debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, the superstar achieved his major breakthrough with the film Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989, which also marked his debut as a leading actor. Nothing came easy as he established himself in the early 90s through a string of movies that although done remarkably, didn’t do well at the box office.

As Salman Khan’s debut film, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi turns 35 today, let’s look at some of the actor’s more sincere performances over the years:

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

The Sooraj Barjatya-directed Maine Pyar Kiya film changed Salman Khan’s course from a star to a superstar, thanks to his performance. The film won many awards while creating the successful romantic genre of the 90s.

Saajan (1991)

One of the most memorable triangular love stories of all time, Lawrence D’Souza’s 1991 romantic film Saajan starred Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit alongside Salman Khan. In the romantic hit, Salman channeled soft vulnerability in emotional moments wonderfully. The melodious songs further added to the storyline.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

Salman Khan truly matured as a performer in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 follow-up, the romantic comedy Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The all-round family entertainer and wedding musical displayed an in-depth understanding of the actor-director duo’s craft and space.

Bodyguard (2011)

In the film, Salman Khan portrayed the endearing character of a bodyguard named Lovely Singh alongside actress Kareena Kapoor. With this, the actor returned to a genre he started out with at first, a love story.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Guided by a compassionate heart and an unwavering faith in Lord Hanuman, Pawan ‘Bajrangi’ Chaturvedi rises above nationality and religion to help a young Pakistani girl stranded in India. The movie’s release brought forth an altogether different Salman Khan, who comes across as a simple and honest man. He is shown as a man who fails and gets tricked but never shakes away from his purpose.

Sultan (2016)

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s 2016 sports film Sultan set unprecedented records with its popularity. With the movie’s release, Salman brought a sensitive vulnerability to his Haryanvi wrestler character.

On the work front, while Salman Khan was last seen in Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the 58-year-old is set to appear in Maneesh Sharma’s thriller sequel Tiger 3 alongside actress Katrina Kaif in his next.