It has been almost 3 years now since India got struck by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic which brought the entire world to a standstill. After registering a sharp spike in cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 March 2020 in his direct address to the nation announced a lockdown, leaving thousands in a state of confusion and dismay. Now, 36 months to the day since that announcement, India has gone through a series of national lockdowns, stringent measures, and bans on travelling which took a major toll on working professionals and students. While things are finally back to normal as it seems, there’s a lot to look back at what happened three years ago.

The pandemic which brought a lot of bad memories and moments of grief for Indians across the country also came with a few good days when people were enlightened with the hope of better days. One such day was when we Indians came together to take part in the ‘Thali Bajao’ initiative.

Ring any bells?

Yes, we’re talking about that movement when PM Modi called out all Indians to clang utensils by standing on their balconies in a bid to express their solidarity and appreciation for the frontline workers dealing with COVID-19. From common people to famous Bollywood personalities, many took part in the same and came out in large numbers to follow the suit. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan along with his family, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, among others shared videos of themselves as they clanged ‘thalis’ and other utensils on the evening of 22 March 2022.

Notably, this was the same day when the Prime Minister had announced a Janata Curfew for a period of 14 hours to keep a check on the rising cases. Two days after this, a nationwide lockdown was announced. In the meantime, people across social media platforms have been sharing throwback videos from the lockdown days as they recall the memories of banging ‘thalis’.

