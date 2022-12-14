When Karan Johar decided to become a film director, there were two iconic legends on his wish list: Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

“And I got to work with both in my second film. I couldn’t have asked for more,” says Karan, looking back gratefully at what karma gifted him at age 31.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, released in 2001, is one of the biggest hits of all times, especially overseas. NRIs love the top-heavy, voluptuous, star-studded multi-starrer. Karan got the idea for this film a month before the release of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Initially, it was the story of how two daughters-in-law bring a family together.

When Karan shared the idea around with his friend Aditya Chopra, he thought the story of two daughters-in-law would make the male characters very weak. Karan decided to make it the story of two brothers played by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Earlier, the protagonists were the father Amitji, and the elder son Shah Rukh. Eventually, the younger son, Hrithik, also became a protagonist.

For Karan finding the right actors and getting them to agree was easy. No one said no to the goodwill ambassador Yash Johar’s son. Every actor had a fully bound script. So every actor was familiar with the atmosphere, attitude and tone of every scene. Hrithik knew he was Shah Rukh’s younger brother. Karan wanted Hrithik’s body language to be that of a 20-year old.

Shah Rukh was the elder adopted son, hence constantly one step behind his screen-father Amitabh Bachchan all the time. Shah Rukh never looked into his screen-father’s eye except for one sequence. Jaya Bachchan had to be quiet and submissive, strong from inside but prompted into speaking her mind only at the end.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol too knew exactly what to do before coming on the sets. Initially, it took the actors a little time to get into character. Their preparations were tremendous. Hrithik and Kareena were not stars when this film was shot. The impact that Kareena’s character Poo made was beyond anything Karan Johar ever imagined. Years later, Alia Bhatt’s debut role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year was modeled on Kareena’s Poo.

The other timeless takeaway from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the title song sung by the voice of India Lata Mangeshkar. Every detail of Lataji presence during the recording of the K3G song is etched in Karan’s mind. When she arrived for the recording, Karan nearly fainted.

Lataji had arrived to sing for his film!!! Karan says it was an out-of-body experience for him.

“I felt if I’ve worked with Lataji then maybe, yes, I’ve arrived.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

