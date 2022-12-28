Tahir Raj Bhasin has had the best year of his career so far as his performances in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi are being rated as the best acting pieces in the digital space! Tahir’s brilliance on screen has lead to unanimous appreciation from both the audiences and critics, alike.

Ecstatic about the year gone by, Tahir Raj Bhasin says, “It’s been a year filled with gratitude for me. I think I have found my groove and footing as an artist this year, having three back to back releases – Ranjish Hi Sahi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Looop Lapeta in 2022. I have been fortunate to have had big hits and I would like to thank everyone for their love and appreciation for my performances. 2022 has given me one of the biggest highs of my career and it has been an unforgettable year filled with many successes.”

He adds, “Audiences are thirsty for clutter-breaking content and powerful performances and I couldn’t be more thankful to my producers and directors for giving me the opportunity to deliver the goods on screen with these three projects. I believe that 2023 will turn out to be a bigger and a better year for me, given the exciting projects that I’m currently shooting. I hope to live up to the expectations that the industry has on me, do good work and further cement my place in this industry with my acting.”

