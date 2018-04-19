You are here:

2018 Tony Awards: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban set to co-host theatre industry's biggest ceremony

FP Staff

Apr,19 2018 12:42:26 IST

This year's Tony Awards, the top honours for theatre in the West, will be hosted by two musical talents, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. The news was announced news in a quirky video through Twitter.

Though both Groban and Bareilles grew up doing theatre, they went on to have successful careers in music. They now return to the stage with Groban making his Broadway debut in the Tony nominated Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Bareilles making hers in Waitress. Both these performances have fueled notable sales increase and million-dollar-plus weeks for Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet in their individual on stage stints as reported by Variety.

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Sara Bareilles, left, on Feb. 27, 2018 during a press junket for "Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert" in New York and Josh Groban arriving at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York. The pop singers-turned-Broadway-stars will co-host this summer’s Tony Awards. The duo take over hosting duties from Kevin Spacey, the disgraced former “House of Cards” actor who played that role on the telecast last year. The Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photos/Evan Agostini, File)

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban. AP/Evan Agostini

The two performers will be jointly hosting the Tony Awards, which is yet to announce its nominations, as the cut off for eligibility is still a week away — 26 April. The ceremony will be held on 10 June and broadcast on CBS. The current favourites include The Band’s Visit along with popular Broadway titles like Mean Girls and Frozen. However, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which swept the Olivier Awards in London, is expected to sweep away the competition once the blockbuster production opens on 22 April. The soon-to-be open My Fair Lady is also a strong contender for Broadway honours this year.

They take over hosting duties from Kevin Spacey, the disgraced former House of Cards actor who played that role on the telecast last year. Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming had hosted the Tonys together in 2015 but their co-hosting gamble had been poorly received.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 12:48 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Josh Groban #Natasha Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 #Sara Bareilles #Theatre #Tony Awards #Tonys #TuneIn #waitress

