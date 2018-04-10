Harry Potter and the Cursed Child shatters Broadway records to become top-grossing play

Harry Potter keeps alive its record breaking reputation with the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

According to Variety, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become the top-grossing play in Broadway history. The show reported the highest single-week gross for a non-musical in only its third week of previews.

The show broke box-office records by a huge margin and brought in $2,138,859 gross for the week ending 8 April, 2018. The previous record holder was the drama All the Way starring Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston. All the Way grossed $1,623,495 in June 2014. While Cranston's star power drove the high demand for All the Way, for Cursed Child the Harry Potter brand name did the trick.

Given that 300 seats at every performance are selling for $40 or less, Cursed Child's $2 million plus gross is an extraordinary feat. Cursed Child is now the top-grossing play in Broadway history despite still being in previews. The production officially opens 22 April.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which first debuted in London’s West End in 2016, also broke Olivier Award records after winning 9 awards which more than any other play or musical in West End history.

Variety also reported that apart from Harry Potter, Frozen ($2,275,395), Three Tall Women ($779,656), and Mean Girls ($1,176,175) have also been performing exceedingly well at the Broadway box-office.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:44 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:52 PM