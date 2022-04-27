Paying tribute to her legacy and the many memories she created for us to cherish, eighteen of India’s most prominent singers now come together to pay special tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Lata Mangeshkar represents what a true Indian icon and legend stands for, having solidified her status as the "Voice of India." Her voice has a particular place in our hearts and has left an indelible impact on the minds of all Indians.

With their special series Naam Reh Jaayega, StarPlus brings these popular voices together as the music industry comes together to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal Ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal, and Anwesha will perform at the magnificent homage, singing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

Sprinkled with emotion and nostalgia, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer, who has over the course of her career impacted many lives and inspired millions.

Talking about this development says one of India’s greatest vocalists Shaan, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata Ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone to whom every Indian is deeply connected. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Lata Mangeshkar's family will also be present at this memorial event, as they partake in this particular showcase of her work.

'Naam Reh Jaayega,' produced by Mr Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios, is expected to feature a wide range of voices to pay respect to the famous Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice inspired us with emotion and hope. The eight-episode, one-hour series premieres on StarPlus on May 1, 2022.

