Shah Rukh Khan may have had a tepid run at the box-office off late, with titles like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero biting the dust. But once upon a time, he was the only thing that used to sell in Bollywood apart from sex, as per that sensational statement from Neha Dhupia back in 2004. He was a force no one could conquer, he was a dazzling dream the globe used to collectively cherish, and still does.

He has owned Diwali just like how the other two Khans in the trinity have reserved Eid and Christmas, and no prizes for guessing the names. It all began with Baazigar in 1993 and then, he demolished ever moniker in sight. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge overpowered Yaraana (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai marched way ahead of Bhai and Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a far bigger success than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mohabbatein trumped Mission Kashmir.

Perhaps the only time Khan failed on the festival was in 2001, when his historical Asoka surrendered before Sunny Deol’s Indian. 2001 was Deol’s year; Gadar- Ek Prem Katha became one of the biggest juggernauts in movie history.

We are, however, here to talk about another colossal clash- between Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, two newbies trying to consolidate their feet in Tinsel Town. Farah Khan’s extravagant ode to the flamboyance of 70s cinema had everything going for it. It had sass, style, and scale. Bhansali’s attempt to tell the story of two young fellas backfired right on day one. He filled all his frames with blue, and the supposed intense saga turned out to be an opaque opus rather than a magnum.

Even in the later years, Khan’s dominance on the color of lights continued as he sparkled his way through even with mediocre outings. Of course, who could ever expect Tell Me O Kkhuda and Damadamm to even think of nearing Ra. One in collections? And even Yash Chopra’s swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan was largely uninspired, it still did better business than Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar.

He hasn’t had a Diwali release since 2014’s Happy New Year. He’s been away for four years. Fans are now rejoicing as he gives them three films in 2023- Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. I don’t know about sex, but here’s hoping Shah Rukh Khan sells again. Hope Neha Dhupia is listening.

